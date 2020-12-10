TCS to hire additional 10,000 people in US by 2022; opens new Austin facility

TCS plans to hire an additional 10,000 employees in the US by 2022.

In line with this, it has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility.

With this, it has doubled its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city, in addition to 5,500 employees across Texas. In the US, TCS has hired around 20,000 employees in the last five years, according to data from its 2019-20 annual report.

The new TCS Austin office adds to existing offices in Dallas, Houston, and Plano and more than 30 TCS locations across the US. The company has hired more than 200 employees locally in Austin since 2019, of which more than 50 have been recent local graduates from the University of Texas at Austin, Houston and Dallas, and other US, colleges and universities, the company said.

The new hires will work in roles related to digital business transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, enterprise software and technology operations.

These moves need to be seen in the backdrop of an increasing push to hire locally, coupled with high H1-B visa rejection rates.

“This investment is a testament to Texas’ growing status as a booming technology hub, and we are proud that TCS continues to expand across our state,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “The Lone Star State is the premier economic destination in America thanks to our business-friendly environment, low-taxes, highly skilled workforce, and partnerships with innovative companies like TCS. I thank TCS for investing in Texas and for bringing more jobs to the Austin area, and I look forward to working with them to grow this already strong partnership.”

Local hiring push

“The new facility in Austin is part of our initiative to expand our local presence and drive our customers’ digital transformation journeys. To support our business growth, we are committed to recruiting, training, and developing the best local talent, as we continue to invest in Texas and across the US,” said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.

Texas currently has more than 38,050 open computing jobs, 3.6 times the average job demand rate in Texas. However, only 506 schools in the state, which form 27 per cent of Texas schools, offered an AP Computer Science course in 2018-2019. As part of its ongoing investment in the region, TCS continues to expand its Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) programme, a trans-disciplinary approach for K-12 education designed to embed computational thinking into core subjects such as math, science, arts, and social studies. Created in partnership with Discovery Education, IMFIS has already empowered nearly 15,500 teachers and 900,000 students in the US, said TCS. In Texas, the program has been utilized by more than 1,000 teachers, reaching upwards of 60,500 students. In Austin, it is being used by more than 400 teachers, potentially reaching 25,000 students.

TCS’ other flagship education program, goIT focuses on design thinking, problem solving and career readiness, and has engaged more than 30,000 students across the country since 2009. In Texas, goIT has positively impacted more than 700 students, including 400 girls, over the last seven years.

Recently, TCS had said that it has hired 7,000 employees in the UK over the last five years, as a part of its localisation efforts.