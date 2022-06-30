Tech access impacts workplace morale: Survey

Nearly half of the employees in a recent global survey felt their organisation does not equip them with adequate technology and other tools. About 64 per cent said their interaction with technology directly impacts morale.

Ivanti, an automation platform for IT assets, surveyed 10,000 IT professionals to evaluate the prioritisation and adoption of technologies in organisations and how it shapes the daily working experience of employees.

“In the war for talent, a key differentiator for organisations is providing an exceptional and secure digital experience. We believe that organisations not prioritising how their employees experience technology is a contributing factor for the Great Resignation,” Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti, said.

The study, ‘State of the Digital Employee Experience (DEX)‘, shows that 26 per cent of employees are considering quitting their jobs because they lack suitable tech.

The hybrid factor

“About 42 per cent have spent their own money on better tech to work more productively, while another 65 per cent believe they would be more productive if they had better technology at their disposal,” it said.

The top challenges reported by office workers include too many emails or chat messages (28 per cent), a lack of connection to co-workers (27 per cent), and inefficient software (23 per cent).

“But despite these challenges and executive scepticism, all groups reported being more productive in the era of hybrid work,” it said.

“The Everywhere Workplace has forever changed employee expectations when it comes to where they work, how they work, and what device they work on,” Abbott said.

“How employees interact with technology and their satisfaction with that experience directly relates to the success and value they deliver to the organisation. The ‘digital employee experience’ should be a board-level priority, and IT teams are poised to be strategic leaders in their organisation to make it happen,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges facing IT leaders today is the need to enable a seamless end-user experience while maintaining robust security. “The challenge becomes more complex when there is pressure from the top to bypass security measures, with 49 per cent of C-level executives reporting they have requested to bypass one or more security measures in the last year,” the survey said.