Tech Mahindra Foundation sets up SMART Academy in Hyderabad

Tech Mahindra Foundation has launched Tech Mahindra SMART Academy for Digital Media in Hyderabad.

It aims to bridge the skill gap in the sector through its Foundation (English, basic IT and soft skills) and Technical skill courses.The academy is scheduled to open for admissions later this year.

The 5, 000 sq ft academy has three classrooms and labs, equipped with the latest software and computer systems. This will be Foundation's fifth academy after Delhi, Mohali, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

C P Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, in the press release said, "We will offer courses in graphics, web design, animation, digital marketing, web development and logistics and supply chain management.Also provide internship opportunities for practical on-the-job training at established industries."

“Reskilling is the need of the hour. In an innovation-driven world, those unable to keep pace with change would either be lost in the flux, or adapt under stress," he said.

Started in 2012, the SMART programme has trained over 75,000 people across 100 centers, with an annual placement rate of over 75 per cent.