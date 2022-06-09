Tech Mahindra inks MoU with Atal Incubation Centre to innovate in molecular biology

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Atal Incubation Centre– Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), a premier incubator focused on promoting entrepreneurship in life sciences, health, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, to spearhead innovation in molecular biology & genomics.

The two-year partnership will strengthen Tech Mahindra and AIC-CCMB’s capabilities in Molecular Biology and Genomics-led drug offerings. The organisations will use new-age technologies in core life-sciences research to enable innovation.

Tech Mahindra’s digital capabilities across emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics combined with AIC-CCMB’s vast experience of fostering innovation and expertise in molecular biology and genomic applications will help to develop a next-generation healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. N. Madhusudhana Rao, CEO, AIC-CCMB, said, “The collaboration with Tech Mahindra will strengthen our capabilities in Molecular biology and Genomics offerings by bringing in the expertise in AI/ML and analytics.”

Vivek Agarwal, President – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, added, “With the purpose of co-creating a healthcare ecosystem with high standards of equitable care, Tech Mahindra has partnered with AIC-CCMB. We look forward to working collaboratively with AIC-CCMB to strengthen our combined service offerings in Genomics-led drug discovery and Pharmacogenomics.”