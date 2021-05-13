Tech Mahindra opens Covid care unit in its Pune facility

Tech Mahindra Ltd, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, on Wednesday announced the opening of a Covid Care Unit in its Hinjewadi - Pune facility to support the fight against Covid-19.

Tech Mahindra will offer 25 beds, along with healthcare and pharmacy support in partnership with Ruby Hall Clinic – Hinjewadi Unit. The facility was made functional in the presence of Sudheer Rai, COO, Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi Unit. The Covid Care Unit will be open to associates and their families for healthcare support.

The patients will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Ruby Hall Clinic - Hinjewadi and will have access to essential services including food, pharmacy, oxygen, and Wi-Fi, among others. Tech Mahindra is fully committed to supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and helping minimise its impact on communities, associates, and families across India.

Rajendra Kembhavi, Head Human Resource – Pune, Tech Mahindra, said, “Maharashtra, especially Pune, has been badly affected by the second wave of the pandemic. The launch of our Hinjewadi Covid care unit in Pune is a humble initiative from our end to stand by the Maharashtra government in their efforts to combat the current crisis and lend a helping hand to people in need.”

Tech Mahindra recently launched an exclusive Covid-19 vaccination drive for its associates and their dependent family members in Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Tech Mahindra is also covering the cost of vaccination for associates globally and the third-party employees as well.