Tech Mahindra to set up media innovation lab in Manchester

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said that it is setting up a media innovation lab in Manchester, UK to develop next-generation solutions.

The lab will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) offerings and fuel co-innovation, targeting media customers in Manchester Media City and nearby regions, said a statement.

The lab will help deliver qualitative content to end-customers quickly and monetise the value of content faster, it added. It will focus on future business models and underlying use cases focussing on millennials. The announcement was made on back of the International Broadcasting Convention 2019 (IBC).