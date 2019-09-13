Info-tech

Tech Mahindra to set up media innovation lab in Manchester

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said that it is setting up a media innovation lab in Manchester, UK to develop next-generation solutions.

The lab will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) offerings and fuel co-innovation, targeting media customers in Manchester Media City and nearby regions, said a statement.

The lab will help deliver qualitative content to end-customers quickly and monetise the value of content faster, it added. It will focus on future business models and underlying use cases focussing on millennials. The announcement was made on back of the International Broadcasting Convention 2019 (IBC).

Published on September 13, 2019
Tech Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spectrum auction to end by early next year: Telecom Minister