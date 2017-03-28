Tech start-up showcase programme

Nasscom on Tuesday announced ‘Thrive30’, east India’s biggest start-up showcase programme. Targeting to bring about investments, the event will be held across eastern states. It will shortlist 30 technology start-up businesses and offer them mentoring, advisory and exposure to investors.

The events will be conducted between April 1 and Aptil 30. According to Kamal Agarwala, Chairman, Nasscom Eastern Regional Council, Thrive30 will evaluate top five start-ups among the shortlisted 30 for special rewards.

The grand showcase of the selected start-ups will be held on July 7 at the Nasscom Product Conclave here.