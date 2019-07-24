TechM, Mahindra Logistics ink pact for green vehicles

Tech Mahindra has entered into an agreement with Mahindra Logistics (MLL), a third-party logistics solution provider, to introduce electric vehicles for employee transportation. Mahindra Logistics will deploy Mahindra E-Verito vehicles at the former’s Hyderabad campus from today.

“Sustainable mobility is the need of the hour. With environment and people at the core of our business, we at Tech Mahindra are committed to drive this shift to electric mobility. We look forward to adding more electric vehicles at our offices globally,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra, said on Wednesday.

As part of its Go-Green initiative, MLL’s People Transport Solution (PTS) business aims to take the tally of electric vehicles in its employee transportation fleet to 300 in the next few months.