Ed-tech firm Techmaghi made it to the India Book of Records by hosting the largest live online technical workshop that garnered 45,000 registrations, reiterating the company’s capacity to provide quality education in the digital era.

The November 25-26 event by Techmaghi, which is incubating under Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), won the firm the achievement amid an active participation of 28,000 students.

The performance comes close on the heels of LJ Knowledge Foundation funding Tehchmaghi under the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme.

India Book of Records adjudicator Vivek Nair presented the award to Techmaghi founder-CEO Deepak Rajan. The ceremony was inaugurated by the Start-up Mission’s COO Tom Thomas.

Journey so far

Rajan, speaking at the function, attributed the 2021-founded company’s milestone to the collective effort of its dedicated team. In two years, Techmaghi’s 30-member team has evolved into a leading education provider. The company has trained over one lakh students, offering specialized programmes in new-age technologies such as electric vehicles, AI, programming, advanced driver assistance systems and machine learning.

“The diverse portfolio of training modules reflects our dedication towards fostering innovation and preparing the workforce to face the challenges and opportunities of the digital age,” Rajan, noted, highlighting the company’s focus on developing virtual labs and offering students hands-on practice opportunities from any location. “This strategic move aligns with Techmaghi’s vision to stay at the forefront of technology-enhanced education,” he added.

Pointing out that Techmaghi’s primary emphasis lies in core engineering fields, equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge essential for success in a competitive job market, Rajan said the honour reiterates the company’s commitment to revolutionizing education and empowering the next generation of skilled professionals.