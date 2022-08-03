Technopark-based SEQATO plans to hire 100 within an year

Thiruvananthapuram-based SEQATO, providing product engineering and software services to large and medium enterprises, plans to hire 100 employees within the next one year and aims to open more office spaces across the country. New development centres will be opened in Kochi and Bengaluru soon.

Growing customer base

The company has acquired new office space in Technopark that features an open office architecture to foster collaboration and a larger space to support all-employee gatherings, a company spokesman said. Specialising in telecom, banking, insurance, healthcare, and education, SEQATO has a growing customer base in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and West Asia, he added.

Sreekumar V, Secretary, Group of Technology Companies (GTech), Kerala, and Centre Head, Tata Elxsi, inaugurated the new facility at a function held recently in the presence of John M. Thomas, CEO, Kerala State IT Parks; Vijay Kumar, CEO, InApp, Member, Nasscom SME Council, office-bearers of GTech and the Rotary Club of Technopark, and officials of other companies based in Technopark.

Single-roof advantage

Robin Panicker, CEO of SEQATO, said the company has seen rapid growth since inception. “We are excited to be under the same roof after the uncertainties of the pandemic.” Mathew Cherian, COO, said “our associates have proved they can deliver irrespective of the location. Still, we feel that a common place is essential for all of us to come together and collaborate better.”