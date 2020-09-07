Tejas Networks bags ₹32 cr order for Bharatnet project

Tejas Networks said it had received a purchase order of ₹32 crore from Sterlite Technologies (STL) and L&T Construction for its GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment for Bharatnet project in south India.

The company will supply its GPON OLT and ONT products for this project, which is being funded as a part of BharatNet, the largest rural broadband project that aims to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity over optical fiber to all the villages in India.

Tejas Networks is a leading supplier of GPON OLT/ONT products for BharatNet Phase1 project and has been honoured by Central Government as the best-performing equipment suppliers for BharatNet Phase-1.

Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, “We are excited to partner with Sterlite Technologies and L&T Construction on this important government project to eliminate the digital divide between urban and rural population. Our GPON and NG-PON products are clearly emerging as globally competitive in all aspects and are being deployed by tier-1 service providers both in India and around the world. At Tejas, we are fully committed to do our part in fulfilling the Prime Minister's dream of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in telecom equipment and to help connect every village in the country on BharatNet in the next 1000 days.”