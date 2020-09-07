Tejas Networks bags ₹32 cr order for Bharatnet project

Oppo F17 Pro: Lightly does it with this youth oriented phone
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Tejas Networks said it had received a purchase order of ₹32 crore from Sterlite Technologies (STL) and L&T Construction for its GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment for Bharatnet project in south India.
The company will supply its GPON OLT and ONT products for this project, which is being funded as a part of BharatNet, the largest rural broadband project that aims to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity over optical fiber to all the villages in India.
Tejas Networks is a leading supplier of GPON OLT/ONT products for BharatNet Phase1 project and has been honoured by Central Government as the best-performing equipment suppliers for BharatNet Phase-1.
Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, “We are excited to partner with Sterlite Technologies and L&T Construction on this important government project to eliminate the digital divide between urban and rural population. Our GPON and NG-PON products are clearly emerging as globally competitive in all aspects and are being deployed by tier-1 service providers both in India and around the world. At Tejas, we are fully committed to do our part in fulfilling the Prime Minister's dream of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in telecom equipment and to help connect every village in the country on BharatNet in the next 1000 days.”
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Last week, the rupee (INR) settled at 73.14 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.4, thereby gaining 26 ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...