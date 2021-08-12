Telangana AI Accelerator selects 42 startups for maiden cohort

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission has selected 42 startups for the maiden cohort of the Revv Up accelerator programme. The startups, drawn from 11 different sectors and 10 States, will undergo a structured programme, supported by the Telangana Government and the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).
The zero equity or cost accelerator programme will begin its core operations this month, exclusively designed for growth-stage AI startups.
“Over 70 per cent of the startups are either bootstrapped or have received early funding, and more than 25 per cent of them have at least one female founder,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana, has said.
“From addressing non-invasive healthcare solutions, to climate modelling, and new ways to support learning, these founders will greatly impact how our future will be shaped,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
The accelerator will offer opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with government and industry, respectively.
“The second cohort of Revv Up will commence in February 2022 and applications for the next cohort are tentatively planned towards end of this year,” a Government statement said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...