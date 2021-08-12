Telangana AI Accelerator selects 42 startups for maiden cohort

The Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission has selected 42 startups for the maiden cohort of the Revv Up accelerator programme. The startups, drawn from 11 different sectors and 10 States, will undergo a structured programme, supported by the Telangana Government and the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

The zero equity or cost accelerator programme will begin its core operations this month, exclusively designed for growth-stage AI startups.

“Over 70 per cent of the startups are either bootstrapped or have received early funding, and more than 25 per cent of them have at least one female founder,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana, has said.

“From addressing non-invasive healthcare solutions, to climate modelling, and new ways to support learning, these founders will greatly impact how our future will be shaped,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The accelerator will offer opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with government and industry, respectively.

“The second cohort of Revv Up will commence in February 2022 and applications for the next cohort are tentatively planned towards end of this year,” a Government statement said.