Telangana eyes doubling of IT exports to ₹3-lakh cr in 5 years

With the new Information and Communication Technology Policy (2021-26), the Telangana government hopes to double the IT exports from the State to ₹3-lakh crore in the next five years from the last year’s ₹1.45 lakh crore.

The policy released on Thursday targets generation of four lakh jobs in the IT and IT-enabled services. This will take the total number of employees in the industry in the State to 10 lakhs. Of these, about 50,000 job opportunities will be created in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The State government will set up a ₹1,300-crore start-up fund to support 8,000 start-ups. “We would like to be the top choice for start-ups in the country. An investment committee will oversee the investments,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Releasing the ICT Policy here, he said the government has targetted digital delivery of services. “Over 12,000 Digital Telangana Centres will be set up at Panchayats to provide digital services to the citizens even in the remote locations,” he said. To ensure access to government services, the State will ensure that at least one individual in each household and one each in self-help group is digitally literate.

All the technology graduates will be equipped with basic Artificial Intelligence skills to make them more employable.

Investments

The policy focuses on attracting investments of ₹75,000 crore in areas like electric vehicles, battery storage systems, consumer electronics, medical devices and automobiles.

The policy envisages establishment of an Emerging Technologies Corridor, which will comprise Centres of Excellence in various deep technologies.