Telangana eyes doubling of IT exports to ₹3-lakh cr in 5 years

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the new Information and Communication Technology Policy (2021-26), the Telangana government hopes to double the IT exports from the State to ₹3-lakh crore in the next five years from the last year’s ₹1.45 lakh crore.
The policy released on Thursday targets generation of four lakh jobs in the IT and IT-enabled services. This will take the total number of employees in the industry in the State to 10 lakhs. Of these, about 50,000 job opportunities will be created in tier-II and tier-III cities.
The State government will set up a ₹1,300-crore start-up fund to support 8,000 start-ups. “We would like to be the top choice for start-ups in the country. An investment committee will oversee the investments,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said.
Releasing the ICT Policy here, he said the government has targetted digital delivery of services. “Over 12,000 Digital Telangana Centres will be set up at Panchayats to provide digital services to the citizens even in the remote locations,” he said. To ensure access to government services, the State will ensure that at least one individual in each household and one each in self-help group is digitally literate.
All the technology graduates will be equipped with basic Artificial Intelligence skills to make them more employable.
The policy focuses on attracting investments of ₹75,000 crore in areas like electric vehicles, battery storage systems, consumer electronics, medical devices and automobiles.
The policy envisages establishment of an Emerging Technologies Corridor, which will comprise Centres of Excellence in various deep technologies.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...