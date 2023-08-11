The Telangana government has decided to set up bins across all the IT parks, hubs and public places like bus-stands and shopping malls to encourage people to dump their e-waste.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked IT and Industries Secretary (Government of Telangana) Jayesh Ranjan to take measures in this regard.

Stating that the country produces 18 lakh tonnes of e-waste, he said the accumulation of e-waste posed environmental and health hazards.

He was addressing a gathering after launching a ‘Mission e-waste’ scheme by Celekt Mobiles, an electronic gadget retailer, that seeks to incentivise the people who would drop their e-waste (old feature and smart phones and other electronic gadgets, in the bins set up at the stores.

Y Guru, Chairman and Managing Director of Celekt Mobiles, said the company would offer discount coupons worth ₹1,000-10,000 to those who would dump their e-waste in the bins. He said e-waste in the country was growing at a staggering 25 per cent. It went up to 18.3 lakh tonnes this year as against 10 lakh tonnes in 2020. “It is pegged to grow to 25 lakh tonnes by 2025,” he said, quoting reports.

