Telecom operators and tech companies have voiced concerns against mandatory caller ID display or calling name presentation (CNAP) across telecommunication networks. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released industry comments on the consultation paper on the Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (caller ID) in Telecommunication Networks. In a unanimous move, telecom operators and tech companies have stated that a mandatory caller ID display will not be advisable.

Mandatory caller ID is a crucial component of the new Telecom Bill 2022, wherein the Centre wants telecom services providers to ensure that the name and identity of their subscribers are on display while calling another individual. This is a mandatory Truecaller-like feature that could be a ubiquitous part of the telecommunications network.

TRAI initiated a consultation on this issue after the bill was released to explore the industry’s thoughts. And most stakeholders who submitted their comments, barring consumer interest groups, have said that this cannot be implemented, for privacy reasons, technological limitations, consumer consent etc.

US-India Business Council which represents the interests of American tech companies, had the following to say on the matter, “Our recommendation is to focus initial efforts on operationalising the CNAP capabilities on a voluntary basis within the telecommunications networks and (mobile and landline) phones.”

Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents the interests of Indian telecom operators, said, “Considering technical, privacy and costs-related concerns and existing mechanism about TCCCPR in place, we submit that implementation of CNAP should NOT be mandatory and should be kept optional for the TSPs. CNAP should be left to TSPs, who may consider implementing the same while keeping the market dynamics/business case in mind.”

Bharti Airtel added that while there is a case for making caller ID mandatory for telemarketers, there should not be the mandatory implementation of CNAP for the general telecom subscriber. All three telcos maintained similar responses in their individual comments as well.

Civil society organisation, Internet Freedom Foundation said, “The CNAP system must be an opt-in service and must require individual consent. To ensure data protection, no user data of the calling party should be stored by the terminating TSP or the called party. It is proposed that the system be implemented only after a data protection law is in place.”

However stakeholders such as, consumer protection groups, Internet Service Providers Association and Veeno Communications maintained that they are pro mandatory caller ID.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit