Telecom equipment firms told to make the most of FM’s largesse

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Telecom and Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday appealed to telecom equipment manufacturers to avail the benefit of the taxation related announcements made by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.
“Mobile manufacturing, consumer electronics and telecom equipment manufacturing, and all the other manufacturing ecosystem will get a boost because of this decision. I have also reached out to leaders of this sector and they are thrilled to hear about it. Now India’s taxation regime, which is almost 50 per cent down, is as exciting as many of other countries,” Prasad told reporters here.
It is also a booster for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said adding this could be the best gift to the overall industry, especially when the festival season is around the corner.
Referring to the recent (September 16) meeting of CEOs round-table from the sector, Prasad said many companies are already willing to come to India, but wanted some clarity on the tax regimes of the country. So it is now all clear about India’s intention of treating global companies if they are willing to invest here.
“What India offers right now is a stable government, a growth-oriented Prime Minister, investor-friendly policies and good human resource that are all required for a better ecosystem. We also have a big market within our country, apart from promoting exports in a big way,” Prasad added.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports