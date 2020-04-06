Telecom field engineer manhandled by police, industry body seeks disciplinary action

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
A Field Staff Engineer (FSE) of Indus Towers, who was on his way to Hingorala for maintenance work on a diesel generator set, was manhandled by the police, according to the Tower And Infrastructure Providers’ Association (TAIPA).
Telecom services are covered under essential services and have been exempted from the lockdown due to the Covid-19 situation, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines.
“We are aggrieved to report a most unfortunate incident wherein our member Indus Towers’ field staff was badly manhandled while travelling from Amreli to Hingorala for preventive maintenance of the site. The most unfortunate part is that a senior officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police was involved in the incident,” TAIPA Director-General T.R. Dua said in a statement.
“In such a crisis, continuity of telecom network is important, since the general public is dependent on the telecom network to Work from Home, for e-services, e-learning and several other services and applications,” he said, seeking disciplinary action against the police officer.
The incident occurred on the Amreli-Babra highway, just 5 km before the telecom site. The FSE was travelling from Amreli to Hingorala.
TAIPA members include Indus Towers, ATC Telecom Infrastructure, Bharti Infratel and Tower Vision, while Sterlite Technologies, Space Telelink, Applied Solar Technologies and Coslight India are associate members.
