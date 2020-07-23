TEMA appoints Ravi Sharma as Chairman, Sandeep Aggarwal as Vice-Chairman

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers' Association (TEMA) has appointed Ravi Sharma as its Chairman and Sandeep Aggarwal as Vice-Chairman, while NK Goyal will continue as Chairman Emeritus.

A distinguished alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Sharma is the former Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel South Asia, and had also worked with Videocon Telecom and Adani Power. At present, he is the President of IIT Alumni Council, the largest global body of alumni across all the 23 IITs.

“This will be a good opportunity to motivate Indian manufacturers to create ‘Make in India’ brands not only in products but technology too and to work for all out support for ‘vocal for local’ in policies and practices,” Sharma said.

“I believe that 5G and Internet of Things are real opportunities to capture this sentiment,” he added.

Aggarwal is Chairman and Managing Director of Paramount Group of Companies and Chairman of The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s telecom committee. He is also co-chairman of Telecom Export & Services Export Promotion Council.

TEMA in its executive committee meeting also elected Anil Jain, an Indian Telecom Services officer of 1981 batch and former Chief General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

The association also elected Ashok K Aggarwal, an advocate who was also the Government nominee director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, as director.