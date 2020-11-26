Temasek-funded GoodWorker invests ₹250 crore in Pravasi Rojgar

Singapore Government’s investment firm Temasek-funded GoodWorker has invested of ₹250 crore in Pravasi Rojgar, a blue-collar job-matching portal launched by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and EdTech firm Schoolnet India.

Pravasi Rojgar was launched in July 2020 to support migrant workers and has already received 10 lakh registrations from jobs seeks, and thousands of employers. The platform’s primary aim is to provide employment opportunities in the skill-based work sector.

“The cutting-edge technology that GoodWorker brings will allow businesses in India to effectively expand their operations by finding the right talent, and also allow workers to have control over their data while widening access to digital products and services. With digital transformation accelerating against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, GoodWorker’s investment reflects our optimism towards trends in India that are underpinned by technology and digitalisation,” GoodWorker Board Member Pradyumna Agrawal said.

The technology platform aims to reach and empower nearly ten crore people in the next ten years by providing jobs, skilling and offering a variety of services such as loans, savings and healthcare, among others.

“This partnership will help in realising my dream of providing a better life and securing a livelihood for millions of youth. I am fortunate to partner with this socially relevant technology platform, as it helps institutionalise and scale Pravasi Rojgar's humanitarian efforts,” Sonu Sood, whose philanthropic services for migrant workers have been widely recognised, said.