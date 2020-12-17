Texas suing Google over alleged anti-competitive ad tech practices

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that he was leading a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of taking “illegal” actions to hurt competition in the advertising technology market.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Paxton said his suit centres on the lucrative market for digital ads, where Google obtains most of its revenue.
Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case marks the second antitrust action against Goggle after the US Justice Department filed a landmark monopolisation case against the company in October.
The lawsuit is yet another legal battle for Google, which is facing a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit on its search practices and imminent legal action from a separate group of state attorneys general who have also been investigating the company for anti-competitive behaviour.
Texas’ lawsuit will go after Google’s stranglehold on its corner of the ad tech market, which it and fellow tech giant Facebook dominate.
The suit accuses Google of abusing its market power to rig auctions for placing ads and drive up online advertising pricing.
Multiple states will file the suit, Paxton said in an announcement video, though he didn’t identify what other states are involved.
Paxton has long been a foe of tech companies, and Texas is part of the recently filed multi-state lawsuit against Facebook for alleged anti-competitive acquisitions and behaviour.
“This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition and harm you, the consumer,” Paxton said. “Google effectively eliminated its competition and crowned itself the head of online advertising.”
The Justice Department is also investigating Google’s role in the ad tech market and may still file a lawsuit in the matter. The suit it already filed focuses on Google’s use of contracts to lock its search engine in as the default on web browsers and mobile devices.
Texas is one of a dozen states that have joined the DOJ on its suit, filed in October.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...