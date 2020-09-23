The most expensive Mac Pro device on Apple’s online store in India costs over ₹53 lakh

Apple launched its first online store in India today directly offering its full range of products and services through the platform.

One of the key things to note about the store is that the prices of the devices are premium without special discounts unlike platforms such as Amazon or Flipkart. One of the advantages provided by Apple for shopping exclusively from its store is the ability to customise Mac devices, at a price.

First spotted by News18, Apple’s most expensive device sold on the store is a super configured Mac Pro costing a whopping ₹53,02,800, if you add pre-loaded software would come to ₹53,43,200 .

Mac Pro is one of Apple’s most powerful devices meant for professionals. The device allows for major upgrades for components for a more powerful CPU performance.

The most expensive device on the store is a rack style Mac Pro configured with some major updates. By default, the Mac Pro comes with a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz. It is equipped with 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory and Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory along with 256GB of SSD storage. It also includes the rack mounting rails which are shipped separately along with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 and the Magic Keyboard with a numeric keypad. This version of the device costs ₹5,49,900.

Now maximizing configurations to include the most powerful processors and maximum storage and memory would push the cost up to over ₹53 lakh. Upgrading the processor to a 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz will cost an additional ₹1,00,000. Maximizing memory to 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory will add ₹11,00,000 to your budget. As for graphics, the Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each will add ₹10,80,000 to the total. Upgrading to 8TB SSD storage will cost an additional ₹2,60,000.

With an Apple Afterburner card, a Magic Mouse 2 and a Magic Trackpad 2, the total amount to be paid at checkout came to a whopping ₹53,02,800. For users who wish to add pre-loaded software including Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, the software will cost + ₹24,900 and + ₹15,500 each, pushing the total further up to ₹53,43,200.

In comparison, devices such as a super configured 16-inc Macbook Pro would cost over ₹6 lakh while the most expensive iMac Pro would cost over ₹13 lakh.

Apple customers can also set up one on one sessions with ‘Apple specialists’ to help them shop for certain products.