Info-tech

Three Infosys employees held for taking bribes from tax payers

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on March 08, 2020 Published on March 08, 2020

Three Infosys employees, attached to the Income Tax department’s Centralised Processing Centre here, were arrested for allegedly taking bribes from tax-payers for speedy processing of their refund, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the key accused among the three was attached to the CPC’s data division and had demanded and collected money through his friends from some major taxpayers with whom he had contact over the phone for processing their I-T refund claims at the earliest.

He would allegedly charge them four per cent of the refund money as his commission, they added.

Recently, one of the taxpayers refused to pay the money and shared the audio recording of his conversation with the accused with Income Tax officials who held an internal enquiry and then approached the police.

The Electronics City police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against them.

The police suspected the trio might have made about ₹15 lakh so far as commission from taxpayers.

Published on March 08, 2020
Bengaluru
corruption & bribery
Infosys Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telcos spread awareness on COVID-19 through default caller tunes