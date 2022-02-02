Tiger Global-backed Gupshup acquires Knowlarity 

Conversational AI unicorn Gupshup has announced the acquisition of cloud communications company Knowlarity for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Gupshup expand its conversational messaging product offerings, the start-up said on Wednesday.

Gupshup declined to comment on the investment amount and the terms of the deal. The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2022. DC Advisory acted as the sole financial advisor to Knowlarity on the transaction.

Knowlarity offers cloud telephony, contact center automation, AI-powered video solutions, voice assistants and speech analytics solutions to over 6,000 customers across 65 countries. The company saw its revenue grow by 50 per cent over the previous year, while international revenue, excluding India, increased by 100 per cent in the same period.

Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup said, “As business-to-consumer engagement becomes conversational, Gupshup is busy enabling more ways for businesses to deliver rich experiences. With the addition of Knowlarity’s products, businesses will now be able to build seamless conversational experiences across both messaging and voice channels.”

“Knowlarity is the clear market leader in voice. Their comprehensive product suite spanning cloud telephony and contact center automation, along with excellent customer traction will further enhance Gupshup’s leadership position. I am excited to welcome the Knowlarity team to the Gupshup family,” he added.

Second acquisition

This is Gupshup’s second acquisition in four months after Dotgo. The start-up raised $340 million from Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co LLC and other marquee global investors last year.

Yatish Mehrotra, CEO, Knowlarity said, “We at Knowlarity are excited to be a part of Gupshup. This will lead to richer experiences for our existing and future customers along with product enrichment and significant geographic expansion opportunities. Our customer-centric, innovation-focused cultures are perfectly aligned and we see significant synergies and new products emerging from the combination of two great teams.”

“The coming together of Gupshup and Knowlarity creates a unique product offering for customers across geographies, cementing the leadership position that both businesses have attained in the space of conversational engagement and cloud-based communications. As early believers in Knowlarity, Sequoia India continues to remain excited about this sector. We are thrilled about this milestone and look forward to an enduring partnership,” said Sandeep Kher, Director, Sequoia Capital India and South East Asia.