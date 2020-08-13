Tiktok parent ByteDance in talks with Reliance for investment in India operations: Report

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is engaging in talks with Reliance Industries Limited for investment in TikTok’s India operations, according to a TechCrunch report.
The Chinese tech giant is in early discussions with the parent company of telecom giant Jio Platforms seeking investment in TikTok’s India business to potentially save the short-video app’s future in the country after the Centre had announced a ban on the app citing security concerns.
The discussions between the two companies had begun late last month, as per the report.
TikTok had garnered over 200 million users before it was banned in June and was valued at over $3 billion, as per the report.
ByteDance did not respond to TechCrunch for a comment.
The app is also facing a similar ban in the United States where it is in talks with tech giant Microsoft. Microsoft has expressed its interest in taking over TikTok’s US operations.
“Following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J Trump, Microsoft is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States,” Microsoft had said in a blog post on August 2.
According to a report by the Financial Times, the tech giant may be eyeing TikTok’s global operations as well.
Microsoft is due to submit its proposal to the US government by September 15.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...