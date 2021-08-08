TikTok the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide, followed by Facebook in July: Report

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for July 2021 with over 63 million installs, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The largest number installs came from Douyin in China at 15 per cent, followed by the United States at 9 per cent, as per the report.

The app has also topped the revenue charts in 2020 and continued to do so in the first half of 2021. It was the highest grossing non-game app worldwide in H1 2021 across both the App Store and Google Play, when including Douyin on iOS in China.

"Consumers are projected to have spent more than $920 million in TikTok during the first half of the year, up 74 per cent when compared to the year-ago period," Sensor Tower had said in its report.

In the first half of this year, the app also saw the most downloads worldwide across both app stores, reaching about 384.6 million. However, downloads were down about 38 per cent YoY compared to nearly 619 million downloads in the first half of 2020. This was due to the app no longer being available in markets such as India, Sensor Tower said.

Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide in July 2021 with more than 53 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of installs for the app at 27 per cent, followed by the US at 7 per cent. Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp completed the list of top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

On the App Store, Facebook ranked fifth. YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp ranked second, third and fourth on the list in terms of downloads.

On the Google Play Store, Facebook topped the charts while TikTok was in second position. It was followed by Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.