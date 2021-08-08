TikTok the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide, followed by Facebook in July: Report

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for July 2021 with over 63 million installs, according to data from Sensor Tower.
The largest number installs came from Douyin in China at 15 per cent, followed by the United States at 9 per cent, as per the report.
The app has also topped the revenue charts in 2020 and continued to do so in the first half of 2021. It was the highest grossing non-game app worldwide in H1 2021 across both the App Store and Google Play, when including Douyin on iOS in China.
"Consumers are projected to have spent more than $920 million in TikTok during the first half of the year, up 74 per cent when compared to the year-ago period," Sensor Tower had said in its report.
In the first half of this year, the app also saw the most downloads worldwide across both app stores, reaching about 384.6 million. However, downloads were down about 38 per cent YoY compared to nearly 619 million downloads in the first half of 2020. This was due to the app no longer being available in markets such as India, Sensor Tower said.
Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide in July 2021 with more than 53 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of installs for the app at 27 per cent, followed by the US at 7 per cent. Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp completed the list of top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.
On the App Store, Facebook ranked fifth. YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp ranked second, third and fourth on the list in terms of downloads.
On the Google Play Store, Facebook topped the charts while TikTok was in second position. It was followed by Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...