TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide in October: Report

TikTok, WhatsApp and Facebook were the top three non-gaming apps worldwide in terms of overall downloads according to recent data shared by Sensor Tower.

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app across the globe in October 2020 clocking 66 million installs — a 9.5 per cent increase from October 2019 as per the report. 12 per cent of its total download had come from Douyin in China, while Brazil accounted for 10 per cent. The app earned than $115 million in user spending.

TikTok was followed by WhatsApp with more than 57 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of WhatsApp Installs, contributing 30 per cent to the overall downloads.

“Facebook, Instagram, and Zoom rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month,” according to Sensor Tower.

In terms of earnings, YouTube was the second highest-earning non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than $94 million in gross revenue, a 58 per cent year-over-year growth from October 2019, as per the report.