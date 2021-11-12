Info-tech

Till now, WazirX trading volumes reach $36 billion this year

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 12, 2021

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

The platform has clocked in 10x signups this year, reaching 10 million user base

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Friday announced that it has recorded trading volume of over $36 billion in 2021 year-to-date, marking an average of 44 per cent month-on-month growth. The platform clocked in 10x signups this year, reaching 10 million user base.

The maximum growth came from the participation of tier-II and tier-III cities, where signups grew 2,648 per cent. WazirX saw massive adoption from women.

The company also launched its NFT marketplace in 2021, recording net sales of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) amounting to 2,05,126.66 WRX. The platform has a creator-to-collector ratio of 1:53, with a total of 737 creators and 481 collectors. The numbers indicate the increasing participation in blockchain-based NFTs. Witnessing an unprecedented growth, the net NFT minted and sold by artists on the platform amounts to 8,317 and 4,056, respectively, standing at a ratio of 2:05.

WazirX had recently released its transparency report and Blockchain Papers disclosing details on adoption and accounts proactively blocked over the past six months.

Published on November 12, 2021

bitcoin
crypto currencies
