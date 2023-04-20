With an exuberant countdown, Apple CEO Tim Cook threw open the doors of the company’s Delhi store amidst cheers and applause in Saket on Thursday morning. This is the Iphone makers’ second flagship store in India, after the first store was launched at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex earlier this week.

The Saket store, which is located in Select City Mall, attracted hordes of consumers, who lined up to be part of this historic moment.

Tim Cook inaugurates Delhi’s first Apple store

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed customers to India’s second Apple store in Delhi’s Saket. Here’s an exclusive view.

Children as young as 12-years-old came from all over Delhi-NCR to attend the event. Some Apple loyalists even travelled from Rajasthan and Indore to attend the launch of the store.

Cook also met and interacted with several consumers as they took selfies with him. In a customary Indian tradition, one of the fans even touched Cook’s feet as a mark of respect.

An Apple fan walks in with first generation iPhone, MacBook and other devices at the Delhi Store. But was upset as he was not able to meet Tim Cook and show his old devices. Ranvir Sachdeva - 5 year old - Apple Swift programmer shows coding to Tim Cook and has been invited to WWDC by Tim Cook himself! A tired kid already sat down on the floor. A bird eye view of the Apple fans lining up to see the first Store in Delhi Caption: Customers lined up to see and experience the first Apple Store in New Delhi at Select City Mall, Saket.

A five-year-old Ranveer, was among those who got the opportunity to meet Cook. “It was nice nice to meet him. I will give this store 10/10.,” he told businesline.

Apple’s Saket store is less than half the size of the BKC store and located in a mall.

Cook has had a hectic itinerary in India, including meetings with top Indian leaders, the developer community, besides meeting consumers from all walks of life.

On Wednesday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers. He also visited the National Crafts Museum and the Hastakala Academy and checked out the Lodhi Art District