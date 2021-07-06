TPDDL partners with Autogrid for AI-based demand response pilot

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) has entered into a partnership with Autogrid Systems Inc, an AI-based energy management solutions provider, to jointly launch a behavioural demand response program for power distribution company’s residential customers to reduce peak demand and network capital costs.
“This pilot project aims to empower customers by helping them understand their consumption patterns and evaluate the effectiveness of demand response programs,” TPDDL said in a statement on Tuesday. The pilot will be initiated for a period of three months, from July to September with 4,000 residential consumers with smart metre connections.
Electricity consumption is set to grow dramatically in India, especially for cooling purposes, as the population of the country grows and more consumers deploy air conditioners and electric vehicles, TPDDL said. “Behavioural Demand Response is regarded as an essential component as it helps build up the necessary flexibility on demand side to match the flexibility on supply side. Through this pilot program, we intend to give more control in the hands of the consumers,” CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said.
Demand response programs aim to reduce or shift energy consumption from peak hours of the day to leaner demand periods using differential pricing and incentives to the consumers for shifting their time of usage. “Participating customers can stay in control of their consumption, and voluntarily choose to turn down non-essential loads to reduce total load at peak times,” TPDDL said.
To increase customer participation, the company will also provide incentives to customers based on the level of their participation in the pilot program. The results of the pilot will then be shared with the state regulator to formulate appropriate incentives which can be applicable for TPDDL’s entire customer base of 7 million in north Delhi, the firm said.
Based on the acceptance and success of the pilot, the program will also be expanded in a phased manner to include automated demand response-leveraging residential air conditioning systems and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at commercial and industrial sites.
The companies also envision the integration of renewable energy and storage for grid balancing and microgrids and site optimization for Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) applications.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...