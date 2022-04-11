TRAI opens all options to enable private networks

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) adopted the middle ground while recommending the framework for enabling private networks in India.

In its recommendations released Monday, the regulator has opened all options for uptake of Captive Wireless Private Networks (CWPNs). Given that operators are well-positioned with experience and technological know-how, the regulator has recommended telcos be allowed to set up private networks. This includes direct deployment of private networks by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) by using network slicing over their public networks. Enterprises may ask TSPs to establish their own isolated private network. Enterprises may also obtain the spectrum on lease from TSPs and establish their own isolated CWPN .

However, enterprises have not been left solely to telcos’ mercy, and TRAI suggests the DoT may administratively assign spectrum to enterprises with the requisite licence to set up their own private network.

TRAI also advises the DoT to earmark some amount of spectrum in bands- 3700-3800 MHz, 4800-4990 MHz, and 28.5-29.5 MHz band for administrative assignment.

“The Authority recommends the spectrum for the private network be assigned administratively to eligible CWPN permission holders/licensees on demand for specified geography on a non-interference basis,” said the regulator.

To establish a CWPN using IMT spectrum, the entity/enterprise should have a permission/licence under Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. An online portal-based regime for acquiring CWPN permission/license has been recommended by TRAI.

Operators struggle

These recommendations hit hard for operators, who submitted that licensed mobile operators are best suited to roll out private network services.

If these recommendations are implemented, enterprises can circumvent operators and set up their own networks. Entities such as Tata Communications Limited had also submitted to the regulator the allocation option to set up private networks be kept open.

An expert told BusinessLine on conditions of anonymity, “TRAI’s recommendations will be good for the industry , as it will allow the entry of new players into the ecosystem. TSPs will not have monopoly over setting up private networks, thus allowing newer players, or enterprises themselves to set up their private networks.”

Another expert saud, “It is still to be decided, on what metric DoT will allow enterprises to bypass telecom operators. If they employ a lot of discretion then TSPs might still hold control over the market.”