TRAI recommends regulation for cloud service providers

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday recommended a light touch regulation for cloud service providers (CSPs) and asked Department of Telecommunications to initiate the setting up of an industry body.
“The Authority recommends that DoT may initiate setting up of the first industry-led body and require all CSPs to become its members. This body would lay down broad principles and procedures to aid its functioning,” the regulator said.
The industry body so created may review its experience and further deliberate upon the need to form multiple bodies for different purposes, such as to address requirements of different market segments, it said.
“DoT may require this review after two years of commencement of the functioning of the first industry body, or such time as it considers appropriate,” it further said.
The Authority earlier this year had said that CSPs such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure fall under the TRAI Act and can be regulated by it.
It recommended that the scope of CSPs may be initially limited to providers offering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) in India or to customers in India. Software as a Service (SaaS) providers may voluntarily enrol for membership, if they so wish.
Any expansion of scope to mandate membership beyond IaaS and PaaS may be considered by the industry body on need basis and recommended to DoT for acceptance, it added.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...