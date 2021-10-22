TRAI warns broadcasters against arbitrary channel pricing

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
A week after broadcasters announced their new channel pricing that jacks up the cost for the consumers, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has stepped in to assert that it will review the current provisions in the New Tariff Order (NTO 2.0) to check the spiralling cost.
TRAI officials told BusinessLine that some broadcasters are “exploiting” the freedom available in the new framework for pricing of a-la-carte television channels.
The regulator warned that it will not shy away from reviewing “certain provisions including forbearance” to check prices in the larger interest of the consumers.
Forbearance clause gives broadcasters freedom to price their a-la-carte channels as they choose. A-la-carte channels are those that are not part of a bouquet. TRAI is considering reviewing this clause to protect consumer interest.
The regulator’s statement comes in the wake of the broadcasters declaring their new channel pricing in accordance with the NTO 2.0 effective December 1. Under the amended tariff order, the price of channels that are part of the bouquet is capped at ₹12 but a-la-carte channels can be priced higher. Leading broadcasters have decided to keep their popular channels out of bouquets and have priced them higher in the range of ₹15-25 per month.
The regulator maintained that the new tariffs reflect some broadcasters’ intent to “increase prices of their driver and popular channels” such as general entertainment and sports channels.
“The price hike has been announced on their own in the garb of complying with NTO 2.0, which is not true and rather an attempt to defeat the purpose of NTO 2.0 which has already benefited the consumers to a large extent,” the regulator said.
It was pointed out that for 15 years since 2004, channel pricing was under a prescribed ceiling. However, the new framework gives broadcasters freedom to price their a-la-carte channels. While the purpose of the amendments was to ensure that no player profiteers at the expense of consumers, the exact opposite seemed to be happening.
“TRAI will keep a watch over the developments and it will not shy away from reviewing certain provisions including forbearance allowed to broadcasters in the larger interest of consumers and the broadcasting sector,” the regulator said, adding that it may also review the time frame provided for implementation of the new pricing framework.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...