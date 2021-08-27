Tranzmeo ties up with NIT Calicut to develop cross-functional technologies

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Tranzmeo IT Solutions under Kerala Startup Mission has tied up with National Institute of Technology Calicut to develop cutting-edge cross-functional technologies in photonics, edge computing and artificial intelligence.
The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding as part of KSUM’s Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) programme, which is an intervention to connect startups with research institutions to facilitate technology transfer and production besides promote commercialization of technologies from research labs.
Under the pact, the faculty of NITC will develop photonic-distributed acoustic technology hardware for Tranzmeo. The startup will provide sponsored consulting projects to NITC and engage the institute’s students for real-life internship projects in photonics, data science, AI and industrial mathematics, besides invest in potential startup companies in NIT incubator. NIT shall plan to create MTech program in this interdisciplinary arena so as to create a world-class Centre of Excellence.
Tranzmeo, as a startup based in Infopark Kochi, has developed a world-class non-invasive intrusion detection system and has implemented 4,000 km of oil pipelines across India. Hindustan Petroleum is an investor and customer of Tranzmeo. Many oil companies in the country and abroad are conducting pilot projects for the implementation of their pipeline projects.
Tranzmeo's technology can be applied for border security, railroad security, LNG Monitoring, high-power transmission-line security, tunnel and building-fire detection among others.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...