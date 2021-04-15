Truecaller launches enterprise solutions for businesses

Beware the quantum computers
Truecaller, a global telephone search engine and caller ID service, has launched new enterprise solutions for businesses.
The company has introduced brand identity solutions as its premier Enterprise offering.
“The offering allows businesses to verify their identity which increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls,” Truecaller said in an official release.
Verified businesses will get a green Caller ID and green Verified Business badge. A verified business on Truecaller will also get a verified tick mark icon and can lock their brand name and profile photo. This lets consumers know exactly which calls to trust, the company said.
Over 150 businesses had signed up for the programme during the early access phase and have found the service to provide significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users, it said.
Truecaller will now scale the offering to a significant number of businesses globally.
Notably, consumers will continue to see the number of spam markings as usual. They will retain the right to mark verified numbers as spam or block them completely.
“To reiterate, our spam algorithms continue to work in the same way and the Truecaller global community of over 270 million active users will be able to mark calls that are potentially spam/scam/sales calls, even if they have a verified badge and Caller ID,” it said.
Sony Joy, VP & Head of Truecaller Enterprise, said, “Truecaller Enterprise has been set up with the strong intent of building solutions for businesses that will not just improve the efficiency of their communication but also provide significant value and safety to consumers in their day-to-day lives. Our robust verification process helps consumers identify calls that can be 100 per cent trusted to be initiated by a particular business. Over a period of time, this can result in drastic reduction of frauds and scams that happen over phone calls”.
