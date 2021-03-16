Truecaller working on creating directory of government contacts

Truecaller has announced that it is working with the oﬃce of Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, to develop a directory of ‘Govt Services’ within Truecaller’s search engine that aggregates contacts by departments in various districts.

The directory will serve as a single repository of government contacts for citizens.

“This comes after the government recognised that there is a huge gap in easy access to information for citizens to connect with the touch-points in various government services and also for citizens to provide their feedback on their experience with the diﬀerent departments,” Tuecaller said in an official release.

The feature is currently in testing and will be launched soon in Karnataka. It is hoping to expand this partnership with other state governments.

It will also be adding a feedback mechanism to the new feature as part of the government representative’s request to check whether user queries and issues have been resolved within acceptable timelines.

“We are excited and pleased that the government oﬃcial gave us the opportunity to make communication more accessible and eﬃcient for citizens, while creating a platform for them to be able to improve their services long-term. We would like to expand this to many more states and eventually the entire country. Over the years, we have built a large user base of over 200 nillion active users in India alone,“ Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-founder at Truecaller said.

"We want to be more accessible to the people, so we saw a big opportunity here for a partnership. And we know for a fact that people, in general, have trouble ﬁnding the correct numbers of various government departments. With Truecaller’s Government Services directory , people in Bengaluru and Karnataka should have no trouble in ﬁnding the correct person or department in case they have any sort of question or civic issue,” said Surya.