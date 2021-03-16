Truecaller working on creating directory of government contacts

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Truecaller has announced that it is working with the oﬃce of Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, to develop a directory of ‘Govt Services’ within Truecaller’s search engine that aggregates contacts by departments in various districts.
The directory will serve as a single repository of government contacts for citizens.
“This comes after the government recognised that there is a huge gap in easy access to information for citizens to connect with the touch-points in various government services and also for citizens to provide their feedback on their experience with the diﬀerent departments,” Tuecaller said in an official release.
The feature is currently in testing and will be launched soon in Karnataka. It is hoping to expand this partnership with other state governments.
It will also be adding a feedback mechanism to the new feature as part of the government representative’s request to check whether user queries and issues have been resolved within acceptable timelines.
“We are excited and pleased that the government oﬃcial gave us the opportunity to make communication more accessible and eﬃcient for citizens, while creating a platform for them to be able to improve their services long-term. We would like to expand this to many more states and eventually the entire country. Over the years, we have built a large user base of over 200 nillion active users in India alone,“ Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-founder at Truecaller said.
"We want to be more accessible to the people, so we saw a big opportunity here for a partnership. And we know for a fact that people, in general, have trouble ﬁnding the correct numbers of various government departments. With Truecaller’s Government Services directory , people in Bengaluru and Karnataka should have no trouble in ﬁnding the correct person or department in case they have any sort of question or civic issue,” said Surya.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...