TVS Credit Services, IIT-M ink pact for fintech and data science solutions

TVS Credit Services Ltd, a non-banking financial company, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have signed up an agreement to design and boost innovation programmes and carry out joint research activities.

This partnership aims to provide technology solutions in the space of fintech and data science. Under this alliance, both organisations will explore opportunities for undertaking joint research projects and formulate academic activities such as short courses, seminars, workshops and conferences. This effort would create a seamless ecosystem between industry and academia for leveraging analytics & technology, according to a statement.

The collaboration would bring together academic stalwarts and professionals who would jointly design, develop and deliver cutting edge technology projects, research and embark on consultation in the areas of management and financial inclusion.

Also read: Affine partners with IIT-M to research and test tech developments

“The future of technology in financial services is an exciting space to participate in with an institute like IIT Madras. Also, the importance of skilling and upskilling is more acute than ever before. With the exponentially increase in digitalisation, the young and bright minds need to focus on new skills that will enable them to provide innovative solutions and thereby help in the growth of our organisation,” said Venkatraman G, CEO, TVS Credit.

One of the key beneficiaries of this initiative will be the employees of TVS Credit, as the innovative solutions and skill training will hold a strong potential to revolutionise the industry at large. This partnership aims to provide scholarships as well. By using the skills, the NBFC sector can improve resource efficiency and productivity. In addition, this collaboration will drive the advancement of research and development.

“Partnerships such as these help in creating practical and innovative solutions that can have a lasting impact,” said Prof Ravindra Gettu, Dean, IC&SR – IIT Madras.