Over recent years, the gaming industry has been on-par with the entertainment industry when it comes to global count.

Launched in 2011, Twitch is one such game streaming platform that is contributing to the boom. Twitch, backed by Amazon, is a real-time online game streaming platform, available for different devices.

According to a report by Statista, the provider of gaming video content (GVC) Twitch had about 7.03 million active streamers, as of December 2022.

List of most watched games by total hour

Released in 2016, the original gameplay is a team-oriented multi-player video game. Overwatch was developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Overwatch divides players into two teams of six, with each player selecting from a huge list of characters with unique abilities, known as “heroes”. Teams are tasked with completing map-specific objectives within the time limit.

is a free game, with the only cost to players being optional loot boxes to purchase cosmetic items. The game received applause from critics for its unique cartoonish art styles. The total hours spent on Overwatch on Twitch stood at 42.6 million in December 2022.

”, players form into three-player squads and fight against another squad in a 3-vs-3 team deathmatch over a series of rounds. Teams win when their team has at least 3 points and is 2 points ahead. The total hours spend on Apex Legend on Twitch streaming was 33.6 million in December 2022.

The total hours spent on the Twitch platform was 73.8 million as of December 2022.

Total hours users spent on Twitch streaming the game stood at 95.9 million as of December 2022.

series of tactical shooters, borrowing several mechanics — buy menu, spray patterns, and inaccuracy while moving. Valorant, a team-based first-person tactical hero shooter, is themed on the future. Gamers play as one of a set of agents, characters based on several countries and cultures around the world. In the main game mode, players are assigned to either attack or defend a team with five players on each team.

Twitch users spent 63.1 million hours in December 2022 streaming the game on the platform.