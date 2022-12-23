Twitter has updated a new feature for Twitter Blue verified accounts where they can now upload a 60-minute long video from the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB size.

Earlier, Twitter Blue users were able to upload ten-minute videos with 1080p resolution and 512MB file size. Notably, if someone is uploading from an iOS or Android app, the limit still serves the same. Twitter claimed that the platform will modify the video quality.

Also read: Twitter: Now see how many people view your tweets

In addition to increasing the video upload limit, Twitter also mentioned that the Twitter Blue accounts will get priority when it comes to replies. This means that Twitter Blue verified accounts will see replies by paid accounts before other replies.

Under Elon Musk’s rule, Twitter set a charge of $11 per month to iOS app users and $8 per month to those who subscribe using the web. Hence, the long video upload and priority replies are features that will be available for paid accounts apart from the verification badges.

Earlier this week, Twitter rolled out Twitter Blue for Business, where companies will be able to identify their employees and brands.

Also read: Twitter verification: What do grey, gold, and blue ticks mean?