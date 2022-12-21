Twitter began rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies. The other verified accounts will retain a blue tick mark.

In addition, Twitter rolled out square affiliation badges for the handles of businesses on the platform.

On December 12, the microblogging site announced that it would replace the official label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts and add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

The blue tick indicates two things: the account was verified under Twitter’s previous verification criteria, such as active, notable, and authentic, or those that have an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

The subscription is available in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK.

The gold check mark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business.

As per reports, Marvel Entertainment, Xbox, and Sony have a gold tick.

The grey tick indicates that the account represents a government institution, official or multilateral organisation.

According to a CNBC report, the eligible government institutions include national and local crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies, embassies, and other major national-level agencies. The government bodies such as the Ministry of Electronics & IT and PMO India carry grey ticks.

