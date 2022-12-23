Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users see the number of views that a tweet gets. The view count is shown to the left of the retweet count and is public. Twitter has an analytics feature, which allows users to view the performance of their tweets through indicators such as impressions: but this can only be accessed for one’s own tweets and not other users.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen!” tweeted Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday. “This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90 per cent of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don't tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

As per a TechCrunch report, this feature is not available to all users yet, as it takes time for a new rollout to reach users. It is currently available on iOS and Android, and only displayed for tweets put out after December 15, according to reverse app researcher Nima Owji.

It's only visible to the tweets that have been posted after Dec 15 though! pic.twitter.com/rwLtIzv7R3 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 22, 2022

Musk tweeted about the feature on Friday, stating that “Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked.”

Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

He also tweeted a poll asking Twitter users whether the view count should “stay on left” or “move to right.”

Tweet impression count should — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

Twitter has recently begun rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies.

