Twitter expands option to record a Space to all users on Android and iOS

Twitter has expanded the option to record a Space to all users on Android and iOS.

“Another update on Spaces Recording: The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The microblogging platform had rolled out the first iteration of Spaces Recording, a feature that gives hosts the option to record and share a Space, its live audio feature on the platform in October last year. It had rolled out the ability to record a Space to a limited number of Twitter Spaces Hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android).

The option to record a Space was then rolled out to some hosts on both iOS and Android in December while the option to listen to a recording of a Space was made available for everyone on iOS, Android, and web.

“With the ability to record Spaces and share them across the platform, Hosts are able to extend the value of their work past the moment during which a Space is live and listeners have the benefit of playing back the Space and sharing it across their timelines,” Twitter had said in an official release.

How to do it

To create a Spaces Recording, hosts will need to toggle on ‘Record Space’ prior to launching a new Space. A recording icon will be visible to all participants when they enter the Space, indicating that the Space is being recorded.

Once the Space ends, hosts will have access to the full-length recording for 30 days after initial broadcast. They can share or tweet the recording during this time.

Listeners will also have the ability to play back any recorded Space directly from their timeline, as well as share recorded Spaces across their networks.

“Hosts can delete a Spaces Recording at any time however, Twitter will still keep a data file of it for a period of 30-120 days in order to check for any abusive / hateful content. Listeners simply click the ‘Play Recording’ button on any Spaces Card in the timeline to playback recorded Spaces,” it had explained.