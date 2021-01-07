Twitter, Facebook and Instagram temporarily lock Trump’s account

Social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, have blocked the account of US President Donald Trump after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol Hill.

Dozens of pro-Trump protestors had swarmed the US Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting a session to certify the results of the US Presidential elections and calling on lawmakers to undo Trump’s loss, as per media reports.

Twitter, after removing multiple posts from Trump’s account, locked the account for 12 hours while Trump has been banned from Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours.

US Capitol put on lockdown as pro-Trump demonstrators storm the Capitol

The announcement came shortly after the platforms took down multiple posts from Trump’s account, including a video where he had called on protestors to “go home” but had still maintained that “we had an election that was stolen from us,” The Verge reported.

Tweets removed

It also removed a tweet where Trump asked supporters to “remember this day forever!” as per the report.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump had later tweeted from his account.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter said in a tweet.

Spurred on by false claims of fraud, Trump supporters rally in Washington

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” it said.

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” it added.

“We’ve assessed two policy violations against President Trump’s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time,” Facebook said in a tweet from its Facebook Newsroom account shortly after Twitter’s announcement.

“We are locking President Trump’s Instagram account for 24 hours as well,” Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri tweeted.

Google-owned YouTube also removed a video posted to Trump’s channel for violating its policies on alleging widespread fraud in the elections, as per a WSJ report. A YouTube spokesperson said that the platform will allow copies of the video if posted with additional context, as per the report.