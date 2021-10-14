Twitter is expanding Ticketed Spaces to more users on Android.

The microblogging platform is expanding the option to purchase tickets for Ticketed Spaces to users on Android in the United States.

“Ticketed Spaces are coming to Android! The option to purchase tickets is rolling out to everyone in the US over the next few days,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The microblogging platform in June this year had begun rolling out a separate application for Ticketed Spaces to everyone in the US. Users had a ‘Monetisation’ option in the sidebar inside Twitter, from which they could tap to apply to the beta program for Ticketed Spaces.

Users who have hosted at least three Spaces in the last 30 days, have at least 1,000 followers and were on iOS could apply for the same.

In September, it had announced that all approved hosts could set ticket prices and audience size for Spaces while everyone on iOS in the US can join Ticketed Spaces. It has now expanded the experience to Android.

Ticketed Spaces is meant to help creators on the platform generate revenue from the Spaces they host. Audiences can purchase tickets for the experience and conversation that creators provide in Twitter Spaces.