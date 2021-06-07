Twitter may be close to launching its paid Super Follows feature soon: Reports

Twitter may be close to launching its paid Super Follows feature soon, as per reports. App Researcher Jane Manchun Wong provided a sneak peek into how the feature may look like.

Twitter has been working on features such as Super Follows for creators or publishers that will allow users to get access to bonus content. The social media major had mentioned the feature at its Analyst Day event earlier this year. The feature works like an “account subscription” service and allows creators and publishers to charge other users for content such as exclusive tweets, special access to their direct messages or audio conversations, or a paid newsletter, as shared by Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product. It is planning to launch Super Follows “sometime this year.”

Requirements

According to Wong’s research, Twitter will require creators and users to have at least 10,000 followers to enable Super Follows. Another requirement for the feature is having posted at least 25 Tweets in the past 30 days. Users must be at least 18 years old.

For users, the perks of the feature will include labels for super followers, bonus content including exclusive tweets, etc. As per the images shared by Wong, there will be a list of content categories that Super Follows users would be able to choose from to describe their content such as Sports, Lifestyle, Fashion, Films and Television, Beauty, etc. It will also list various content platforms that users will have to choose from including Patreon, Substack, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Others.

Wong also noted that “Adult content” and “Only Fans” have been mentioned in the category and platform sections.

Twitter has not commented on the research. The platform has not shared the details of the upcoming offering.

Tip Jar

The social media major last month began testing a new feature called Tip Jar, a new way for users to give and receive money on the platform. The feature allows users to send and receive tips. Users can send tips to their favourite account through Tip Jar.

Most recently, it officially rolled out the first iteration of its paid subscription service Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada.

The subscription service priced at $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month is meant to provide users access to "exclusive features and perks." Users who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of features and perks that include Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweets and Reader Mode.