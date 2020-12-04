Twitter shuts down threaded replies, prototype twttr app

Twitter has turned off the threaded replies format the platform following user feedback.

Twitter had been testing a new layout with threaded replies since May.

“Your conversations are the [heart] of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view,” Twitter had said.

The microblogging platform has now turned off this format following feedback from users.

“Your feedback shapes Twitter. We asked and you let us know this reply layout wasn’t it, as it was harder to read and join conversations. So we’ve turned off this format to work on other ways to improve conversations on Twitter,” Twitter said.

In a follow-up tweet, the social media major explained that the format made it harder for people to follow the conversations. Users also had less control over their conversations with the feature.

“Some learnings: *the new look made convos harder to read & join – we’re exploring other ways to make this easier.*you want more context about who you're talking to – we’re working to add this. *you want more control – we’re iterating on our convo settings,” read the tweet.

Apart from this, Twitter is also shutting down its prototype app twttr launched last year for experimenting with new features.

“We appreciate the feedback you gave us through this run of our prototype app twttr. For now we’re turning it off so we can work on new tests to improve the conversation experience on Twitter. If you’re using twttr, switch to the main Twitter app to keep up with what’s happening,” Twitter said.

“For now, people using twttr will lose access to the app as we work on new conversations features. Updates to come as we explore what's next for twttr,” it added.