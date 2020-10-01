Twitter to have 50% women on its global workforce by 2025

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Twitter is aiming to strike a gender balance in its global workforce by having at least half of its workforce to be women by 2025.
It is as part of its latest Inclusion and Diversity Report detailed its vision for 2025.
Currently, women constitute 42.2 per cent of its workforce while men make up 57.1 per cent of the workforce. Less than a per cent of its workforce is non-binary/ non-conforming.
The social media giant is also aiming to have at least 25 per cent of its overall US workforce be under-represented minorities, out of which at least 10 per cent of employees will be Black in a bid to increase inclusivity, especially amid the Black Lives Matter movement.
Twitter’s Vice President, People Experience; Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Dalana Brand in a blog post detailed the company’s attempts at increasing inclusivity and diversity in its workforce.
Brand also detailed the company’s transition into a virtual workforce amid the pandemic. Twitter is one of the first major tech companies to announce that it will be moving its workforce to work remotely on a permanent basis.
“Since our last update, we transitioned more than 5,000 Tweeps to a fully virtual workforce,” the brand explained in a post.
It also introduced new programs and benefits for its employees.
“In addition to reimbursing expenses associated with Tweeps’ WFH setup, we also increased our investments in mental and physical health benefits, and explored ways to better support caregivers learning to navigate our new reality,” she explained.
It has also introduced special listening sessions for working parents and has also provided resources for the mental health of its employees.
