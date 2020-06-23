Twitter’s voice tweet a boon for people with disabilities

Twitter has introduced voice tweets on a trial basis to test a new way to start a conversation.

On iOS, people can now simply compose a tweet at the touch of a button, record an audio, and attach it to the tweet.

Twitter India shared the lockdown-induced practice routines of two paralympians using the new voice tweets feature.

In his voice tweet, para-swimmer and former Junior World Champion Niranjan Mukundan (@SwimmerNiranjan) said he is eating healthy and training at home. He added that he is also focussing on strength and conditioning, weight workouts and cardio.

Quoting Mukundan, a statement by Twitter India said the voice tweets will help everyone, especially the para-athletes.

Beyond word-limit barrier

“We have our own limitations when we have to type out a message. This feature is going to help us in expressing our views and words through our voice. It also lifts the barrier on the limited number of characters that we can capture in a tweet,” he said.

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (@DevJhajharia) said that with limited access to the outdoors, he is reinventing his training sessions with the resources available to him at home.

In his voice tweet, the 38-year-old also recalled his 12-year-long wait for his second gold medal win at the Paralympics and added that he is all set to wait another year for Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed now.