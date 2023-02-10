Uber drivers with iPhones will soon be able to use the Uber app directly from their car’s dashboard via Apple’s CarPlay.

According to a TechCrunch report, the feature is rolling out to drivers across the US and will soon be available to all drivers by the end of the month.

With the integration, drivers do not need to switch their phone screens or apps to be able to view and accept trips, and navigate and add rides to the queue.

Here’s how to connect the Uber driver app to CarPlay:

Step 1: Open the app on your iPhone and tap to go online.

Step 2: Connect the smartphone to your car.

Step 3: Once connected, open CarPlay and begin to use.

