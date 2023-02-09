Google has announced a slew of features to its Maps application. The tech giant is rolling out the immersive view experience in London, Los Angles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, a feature that was first introduced in May 2022. Google will soon extend the feature to more cities, including Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice in the coming months.

Features for EVs

Google has also tweaked features for electric vehicle owners to locate the right EV charging station and plan trips accordingly. The tech giant will figure out an optimal charging stop to minimise the overall trip time by including driving and charging time. It will also allow users to filter ‘very fast charging’ stations starting at 150kW to 350kW.

In addition, when users search a location, Google Maps will present information about EV charger as well.

Search with live view and indoor live view

The ‘search with live view’ feature uses AI and augmented reality for users to find restaurants, parks and transit stations. “We recently launched search with Live View in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo. In the coming months, we will start expanding this feature to Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid,” Google said in its statement.

“We are embarking on the expansion of indoor Live View to date, bringing it to more than 1,000 new airports, train stations, and malls in Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei in the coming months,” Google added.

Glanceable directions

Another feature called glanceable directions will roll out on Android and iOS in the coming months and will let users track their journey right from the route overview or lock screen. “Users will see updated ETAs and where to make their next turn. If you decide to take another path, the app will update your trip automatically,” Google said.

