Uber may offer courier services for retail business : CEO

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday the ride hailing company could extend its food delivery service to offer courier services for other retail businesses.
Speaking at a meeting before the Economic Club of New York, Khosrowshahi was talking about his time at the helm of the ride-sharing and food delivery company, a position he took on in 2017.
“We can extend that (food delivery) model to essentially every single local retailer, so that anything you want in New York City can be delivered to you, hopefully in under 30 minutes,” Khosrowshahi said, when asked about the future of Uber's business.
It was not immediately clear whether such a business could be expanded to other metropolitan areas, but Uber in October bought a majority stake in Chilean online grocery provider Cornershop as it seeks to widen its fast-growing food delivery app to include groceries and other goods.
